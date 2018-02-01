Bestsellers: Mystery, Feb. 3, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Woman In The Window
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|2
|No Middle Name
|Lee Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|3
|Secrets In Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$10.99
|4
|The Perfect Nanny
|Leila Slimani
|Penguin Books
|$22.00
|5
|The Lost Order
|Steve Berry
|Minotaur
|$12.99
|6
|The Late Show
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$20.00
|7
|If You Knew Her
|Emily Elgar
|Harper Paperbacks
|$19.99
|8
|Origin
|Dan Brown
|Doubleday
|$38.50
|9
|In A Cottage In A Wood
|Cass Green
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|10
|Mississippi Blood
|Greg Iles
|William Morrow
|$12.50
