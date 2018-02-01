 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Mystery, Feb. 3, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Woman In The WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow$24.99
2No Middle NameLee ChildDell$12.99
3Secrets In DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$10.99
4The Perfect NannyLeila SlimaniPenguin Books$22.00
5The Lost OrderSteve BerryMinotaur$12.99
6The Late ShowMichael ConnellyGrand Central$20.00
7If You Knew HerEmily ElgarHarper Paperbacks$19.99
8OriginDan BrownDoubleday$38.50
9In A Cottage In A WoodCass GreenHarperCollins Canada$21.99
10Mississippi BloodGreg IlesWilliam Morrow$12.50

