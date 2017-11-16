Bestsellers: Mystery, Nov. 18, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Origin
|Dan Brown
|Doubleday
|$38.50
|2
|The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
|Michael Connelly
|Vision
|$12.99
|3
|The Rooster Bar
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$37.00
|4
|The Midnight Line
|Lee Child
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|5
|The Games
|James Patterson and Mark Sullivan
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|6
|True Faith And Allegiance
|Tom Clancy and Mark Greaney
|Berkley
|$13.50
|7
|Two Kinds Of Truth
|Michael Connelly
|Little, Brown & Co.
|$38.00
|8
|The Silent Corner
|Dean Koontz
|Bantam
|$12.99
|9
|Parting Shot
|Linwood Barclay
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.00
|10
|Sleeping Beauties
|Stephen King and Owen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨