Bestsellers: Mystery, Nov. 18, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1OriginDan BrownDoubleday$38.50
2The Wrong Side Of GoodbyeMichael ConnellyVision$12.99
3The Rooster BarJohn GrishamDoubleday$37.00
4The Midnight LineLee ChildDelacorte$38.99
5The GamesJames Patterson and Mark SullivanGrand Central$12.99
6True Faith And AllegianceTom Clancy and Mark GreaneyBerkley$13.50
7Two Kinds Of TruthMichael ConnellyLittle, Brown & Co.$38.00
8The Silent CornerDean KoontzBantam$12.99
9Parting ShotLinwood BarclayDoubleday Canada$24.00
10Sleeping BeautiesStephen King and Owen KingScribner$39.99

