Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, April 7, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Camino Island
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|16th Seduction
|James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|3
|The Fix
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|4
|End Game
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|5
|5
|Small Great Things
|Jodi Picoult
|Vintage Canada
|$21.00
|4
|6
|American War
|Omar El Akkad
|Emblem Editions
|$21.00
|-
|7
|The Duchess
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|3
|8
|Haunted
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|6
|9
|The Whispering Room
|Dean Koontz
|Bantam
|$12.99
|-
|10
|All By Myself, Alone
|Mary Higgins Clark
|Pocket Books
|$11.99
|-
