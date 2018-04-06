 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, April 7, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Camino IslandJohn GrishamDell$12.99 1
216th SeductionJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$12.99 -
3The FixDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.99 2
4End GameDavid BaldacciGrand Central$20.99 5
5Small Great ThingsJodi PicoultVintage Canada$21.00 4
6American WarOmar El AkkadEmblem Editions$21.00 -
7The DuchessDanielle SteelDell$11.99 3
8HauntedJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$20.99 6
9The Whispering RoomDean KoontzBantam$12.99 -
10All By Myself, AloneMary Higgins ClarkPocket Books$11.99 -

