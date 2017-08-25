Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

books

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Aug 26, 2017 Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Two By Two Nicholas SparksGrand Central$20.99 -
2The WhistlerJohn GrishamDell$13.50 1
3The AwardDanielle SteelDell$11.99 2
4No Man's LandDavid BaldacciVision$12.99 3
5The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 5
6Truly Madly GuiltyLiane MoriartyFlatiron$23.99 4
7Do Not Say We Have NothingMadeleine ThienVintage Canada$22 10
8Tom Clancy'S Op-Center: Scorched EarthGeorge GaldorisiSt. Martin's$12.99 6
9StingSandra BrownGrand Central$11.99 7
10The Secret WifeGill PaulAvon$22.99 8

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBooks

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular