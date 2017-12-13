 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Dec. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Dangerous GamesDanielle SteelDell11.99
2Heartbreak HotelJonathan KellermanBallantine12.991
3Change of HeartJodi PicoultPocket11.999
4I Let You GoClare MackintoshBerkley11.996
5Final ScreamLisa JacksonZebra9.995
6RevivalStephen KingPocket12.99
7Dragon TeethMichael CrichtonHarperCollins12.5
8Bay of SighsNora RobertsBerkley11.997
9Murder On The Orient Express (Movie Tie-In Edition)Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow & Co.18.510
10The GamesJames Patterson and Mark SullivanGrand Central12.993

