Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Dec. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Heartbreak Hotel
|Jonathan Kellerman
|Ballantine
|12.99
|–
|2
|The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
|Michael Connelly
|Vision
|12.99
|1
|3
|The Games
|James Patterson and Mark Sullivan
|Grand Central
|12.99
|3
|4
|True Faith And Allegiance
|Tom Clancy and Mark Greaney
|Berkley
|13.5
|2
|5
|Final Scream
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra
|9.99
|–
|6
|I Let You Go
|Clare Mackintosh
|Berkley
|11.99
|–
|7
|Bay of Sighs
|Nora Roberts
|Berkley
|11.99
|–
|8
|The Silent Corner
|Dean Koontz
|Bantam
|12.99
|4
|9
|Change of Heart
|Jodi Picoult
|11.99
|–
|10
|Murder On The Orient Express (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Agatha Christie
|William Morrow & Co.
|18.5
|6
