Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Dec. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Heartbreak HotelJonathan KellermanBallantine12.99
2The Wrong Side Of GoodbyeMichael ConnellyVision12.991
3The GamesJames Patterson and Mark SullivanGrand Central12.993
4True Faith And AllegianceTom Clancy and Mark GreaneyBerkley13.52
5Final ScreamLisa JacksonZebra9.99
6I Let You GoClare MackintoshBerkley11.99
7Bay of SighsNora RobertsBerkley11.99
8The Silent CornerDean KoontzBantam12.994
9Change of HeartJodi PicoultPocket11.99
10Murder On The Orient Express (Movie Tie-In Edition)Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow & Co.18.56

