Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Feb. 10, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Against All Odds
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|1
|2
|No Middle Name
|Lee Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|2
|3
|The Late Show
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|5
|4
|The Simple Truth
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|-
|5
|What She Knew
|Gilly Macmillan
|William Morrow
|$12.50
|10
|6
|Secrets in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's
|$10.99
|3
|7
|Never Never
|James Patterson and Candice Fox
|Vision
|$12.99
|6
|8
|The Lost Order
|Steve Berry
|Minotaur
|$12.99
|4
|9
|Humans, Bow Down
|James Patterson and Emily Raymond
|Vision
|$12.99
|-
|10
|Almost Dead
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra
|$9.99
|-
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks Opens in a new window