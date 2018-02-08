 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Feb. 10, 2018

books

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Feb. 10, 2018

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Against All OddsDanielle SteelDell$11.99 1
2No Middle NameLee ChildDell$12.99 2
3The Late ShowMichael ConnellyGrand Central$20.99 5
4The Simple TruthDavid BaldacciGrand Central$20.99 -
5What She KnewGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.50 10
6Secrets in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's$10.99 3
7Never NeverJames Patterson and Candice FoxVision$12.99 6
8The Lost OrderSteve BerryMinotaur$12.99 4
9Humans, Bow DownJames Patterson and Emily RaymondVision$12.99 -
10Almost DeadLisa JacksonZebra$9.99 -

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.