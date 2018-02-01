 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Feb. 3, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Against All OddsDanielle SteelDell$11.99 -
2No Middle NameLee ChildDell$12.99 1
3Secrets in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's$10.99 2
4The Lost OrderSteve BerryMinotaur$12.99 3
5Never NeverJames Patterson and Candice FoxVision$12.99 4
6In A Cottage In A WoodCass GreenHarperCollins$21.99 -
7Mississippi BloodGreg IlesWilliam Morrow$12.50 5
8Any Dream Will DoDebbie MacomberBallantine$10.99 6
9What Alice ForgotLiane MoriartyBerkley$12.99 8
10What She KnewGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$12.50 -

