Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Jan. 27, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|No Middle Name
|Lee Child
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Secrets in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's
|$10.99
|3
|3
|The Lost Order
|Steve Berry
|Minotaur
|$12.99
|4
|4
|Never Never
|James Patterson and Candice Fox
|Vision
|$12.99
|2
|5
|Mississippi Blood
|Greg Iles
|William Morrow
|$12.50
|5
|6
|Any Dream Will Do
|Debbie Macomber
|Ballantine
|$10.99
|6
|7
|Dangerous Games
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|9
|8
|What Alice Forgot
|Liane Moriarty
|Berkley
|$12.99
|8
|9
|16th Seduction
|James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|7
|10
|Change Of Heart
|Jodi Picoulet
|$11.99
|-
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks Opens in a new window