Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, March 17, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Camino Island
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|-
|2
|The Fix
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|3
|The Duchess
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|3
|4
|The Cutthroat
|Clive Cussler
|G.P. Putman's Sons
|$13.50
|2
|5
|Small Great Things
|Jodi Picoult
|Vintage Canada
|$21.00
|4
|6
|Ruthless
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra Books
|$9.00
|5
|7
|In A Dark, Dark Wood
|Ruth Ware
|Simon & Schuster
|$12.99
|9
|8
|Red Sparrow
|Jason Matthews
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|7
|9
|Call Me By Your Name
|André Aciman
|Picador
|$24.00
|-
|10
|Don't Let Go
|Harlan Coben
|Dutton Adult
|$22.00
|-
