 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, March 24, 2018

books

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, March 24, 2018

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Camino IslandJohn GrishamDell$12.99 1
2The FixDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.99 2
3The DuchessDanielle SteelDell$11.99 3
4Small Great ThingsJodi PicoultVintage Canada$21.00 5
5The CutthroatClive CusslerG.P. Putman's Sons$13.50 4
6HauntedJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$20.99 -
7RuthlessLisa JacksonZebra Books$9.00 6
8In A Dark, Dark WoodRuth WareSimon & Schuster$12.99 7
9Once AgainNora RobertsSilhouette$9.99 -
10Red SparrowJason MatthewsPocket Books$12.99 8

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.