Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, March 31, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Camino IslandJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2The FixDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.992
3The DuchessDanielle SteelDell$11.993
4Small Great ThingsJodi PicoultVintage Canada$21.004
5End GameDavid BaldacciGrand Central$20.99-
6HauntedJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$20.996
7The CutthroatClive CusslerG.P. Putman's Sons$13.505
8RuthlessLisa JacksonZebra Books$9.007
9In A Dark, Dark WoodRuth WareSimon & Schuster$12.998
10Red SparrowJason MatthewsPocket Books$12.9910

