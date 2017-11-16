 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Nov. 18, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Wrong Side Of GoodbyeMichael ConnellyVision$12.99 1
2The GamesJames Patterson and Mark SullivanGrand Central$12.99 2
3True Faith And AllegianceTom Clancy and Mark GreaneyBerkley$13.50 7
4Odessa SeaClive Cussler and Dirk CusslerG.P. Putnam's Sons$13.50 3
5The MistressDanielle SteelDell$11.99 5
6The Silent CornerDean KoontzBantam$12.99 -
7The Black BookJames Patterson and David EllisGrand Central$20.99 4
8Murder On The Orient Express (Movie Tie-In Edition)Agatha ChristieWilliam Morrow & Co.$18.50 -
9Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$23.00 8
10The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 9

