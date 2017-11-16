Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Nov. 18, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
|Michael Connelly
|Vision
|$12.99
|1
|2
|The Games
|James Patterson and Mark Sullivan
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|3
|True Faith And Allegiance
|Tom Clancy and Mark Greaney
|Berkley
|$13.50
|7
|4
|Odessa Sea
|Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$13.50
|3
|5
|The Mistress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|5
|6
|The Silent Corner
|Dean Koontz
|Bantam
|$12.99
|-
|7
|The Black Book
|James Patterson and David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|4
|8
|Murder On The Orient Express (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Agatha Christie
|William Morrow & Co.
|$18.50
|-
|9
|Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$23.00
|8
|10
|The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|9
