Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, April 7, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Forgiveness
|Mark Sakamoto
|HarperPerenial
|$19.99
|2
|2
|Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|1
|3
|Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|3
|4
|Start With Why
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio Trade
|$22.00
|7
|5
|Elon Musk
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22.00
|5
|6
|Molly's Game (Movie Tie-In)
|Molly Bloom
|Dey Street
|$19.99
|4
|7
|Thinking, Fast And Slow
|Daniel Kahneman
|Anchor Canada
|$23.00
|9
|8
|The Stranger In The Woods
|Michael Finkel
|Vintage
|$22.00
|6
|9
|Man's Search For Meaning
|Viktor E. Frankl and Ilse Lasch
|Beacon
|$14.99
|-
|10
|The Greatest Story Ever Told - So Far
|Lawrence M. Krauss
|Atria
|$23.00
|-
