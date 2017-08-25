Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

books

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Aug 26, 2017

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeannette WallsScribner$23 1
2Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23 2
3The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23 3
4On Hitler's Mountain: Overcoming The Legacy Of A Nazi ChildhoodIrmgard A. HuntWilliam Morrow & Co.$18.50 4
5The Ultimate Survival Manual (Paperback Edition): 333 Skills That Will Get You Out AliveRich Johnson and the Editors of Outdoor LifeWeldon Owen$19.99 -
6The Girl With The Lower Back TattooAmy SchumerGallery$22 6
7Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco$22 5
8Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take ActionSimon SinekPortfolio$21 7
9Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÍs Fight For JusticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23 10
10Lion (Movie Tie-In Edition)Saroo BrierleyPenguin Canada$21 9

