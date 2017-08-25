The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|1
|2
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23
|2
|3
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|3
|4
|On Hitler's Mountain: Overcoming The Legacy Of A Nazi Childhood
|Irmgard A. Hunt
|William Morrow & Co.
|$18.50
|4
|5
|The Ultimate Survival Manual (Paperback Edition): 333 Skills That Will Get You Out Alive
|Rich Johnson and the Editors of Outdoor Life
|Weldon Owen
|$19.99
|-
|6
|The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo
|Amy Schumer
|Gallery
|$22
|6
|7
|Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22
|5
|8
|Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take Action
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio
|$21
|7
|9
|Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÍs Fight For Justice
|Bill Browder
|Simon & Schuster
|$23
|10
|10
|Lion (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Saroo Brierley
|Penguin Canada
|$21
|9
