Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Dec. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|1
|2
|Filthy Rich
|James Patterson and John Connolly
|Vision
|12.99
|3
|3
|Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÕs Fight For Justice
|Bill Browder
|Simon & Schuster
|$23.00
|4
|4
|Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|2
|5
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22.00
|5
|6
|Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22.00
|9
|7
|The Complete Calvin And Hobbes (Boxed set)
|William Watterson
|Andrews McMeel
|$100.00
|6
|8
|Don Cherry's Sports Heroes
|Don Cherry, foreword by Bobby Orr
|Anchor Canada
|$21.00
|7
|9
|The Complete Far Side (Boxed set)
|Gary Larson
|Andrews McMeel
|$115.00
|10
|10
|Finding Gobi
|Dion Leonard
|Thomas Nelson
|$21.00
