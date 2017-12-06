 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Dec. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 1
2Homo Deus: A Brief History Of TomorrowYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 2
3Filthy RichJames Patterson and John ConnollyVision12.99
4Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One Man's Fight For JusticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00 3
5A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22.00 4
6The Complete Calvin And Hobbes (Boxed set)William WattersonAndrews McMeel$100.00 5
7Don Cherry's Sports HeroesDon Cherry, foreword by Bobby OrrAnchor Canada$21.00 6
8Sapiens/Homo Deus Boxed SetYuval Noah HarariSignal$46.00 7
9Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco$22.00 8
10The Complete Far Side (Boxed set)Gary LarsonAndrews McMeel$115.00 9

