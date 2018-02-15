Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Feb. 17, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|1
|2
|Molly's Game (Movie Tie-In)
|Molly Bloom
|Dey Street
|$19.99
|4
|3
|Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|2
|4
|Not Without My Sister
|Kristina Jones, Celeste Jones and Juliana Buhring
|HarperElement
|$15.99
|3
|5
|The Stranger In The Woods
|Michael Finkel
|Vintage
|$22.00
|-
|6
|Elon Musk
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22.00
|-
|7
|The 15:17 To Paris
|Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern
|Public Affairs
|$22.00
|-
|8
|Horse Soldiers
|Doug Stanton
|Scribner
|$25.00
|8
|9
|Start With Why
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio Trade
|$22.00
|7
|10
|Bought And Sold
|Megan Stephens
|HarperElement
|$16.99
|-
