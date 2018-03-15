Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, March 17, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Molly's Game (Movie Tie-In)
|Molly Bloom
|Dey Street
|$19.99
|2
|2
|Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|4
|3
|The Stranger In The Woods
|Michael Finkel
|Vintage
|$22.00
|3
|4
|Forgiveness
|Mark Sakamoto
|HarperPerenial
|$23.00
|5
|5
|Elon Musk
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22.00
|7
|6
|Start With Why
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio Trade
|$22.00
|8
|7
|McMafia
|Misha Glenny
|Anansi
|$22.95
|6
|8
|My Secret Sister
|Helen Edwards and Jenny Lee Smith
|PAN
|$9.99
|-
|9
|Thinking, Fast And Slow
|Daniel Kahneman
|Anchor Canada
|$23.00
|-
|10
|The Greatest Story Ever Told -- So Far: Why Are We Here?
|Lawrence M. Krauss
|Atria
|$23.00
|-
