Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, March 24, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Sapiens: A Brief History of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 -
2The Stranger In The WoodsMichael FinkelVintage$22.00 3
3Homo Deus: A Brief History Of TomorrowYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 2
4ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarperPerenial$23.00 4
5A Brief History of TimeStephen HawkingBantam$20.00 -
6Molly's Game (Movie Tie-In)Molly BloomDey Street$19.99 1
7Elon MuskAshlee VanceEcco$22.00 5
8Start With WhySimon SinekPortfolio Trade$22.00 6
9Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00 -
10My Secret SisterHelen Edwards and Jenny Lee SmithPAN$9.99 8

