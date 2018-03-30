 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, March 31, 2018

books

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, March 31, 2018

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Sapiens: A Brief History of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 1
2ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarperPerenial$23.00 4
3Homo Deus: A Brief History Of TomorrowYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 3
4Molly's Game (Movie Tie-In)Molly BloomDey Street$19.99 6
5Elon MuskAshlee VanceEcco$22.00 7
6The Stranger In The WoodsMichael FinkelVintage$22.00 2
7Start With WhySimon SinekPortfolio Trade$22.00 8
8My Secret SisterHelen Edwards and Jenny Lee SmithPAN$9.99 10
9Thinking, Fast And SlowDaniel KahnemanAnchor Canada$23.00 -
10Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00 9

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.