Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Homo Deus: A Brief History Of TomorrowYuval Noah HarariSignal231
2Sapiens: A Brief History Of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal232
3The Complete Calvin And Hobbes (Boxed set)William WattersonAndrews McMeel1003
4Red Notice: A True Story Of High Finance, Murder, And One ManÕs Fight For JusticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster236
5Mindhunter: Inside The FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit (TV Tie-In Edition)John E. Douglas and Mark OlshakerPocket11.99-
6The Complete Far Side (Boxed set)Gary LarsonAndrews McMeel1154
7A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner228
8Don Cherry's Sports HeroesDon Cherry, foreword by Bobby OrrAnchor Canada21-
9Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone To Take ActionSimon SinekPortfolio2110
10Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco22-

