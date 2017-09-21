Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, Sept. 23, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23
|1
|2
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|2
|3
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|3
|4
|On Hitler's Mountain: Overcoming The Legacy Of A Nazi Childhood
|Irmgard A. Hunt
|William Morrow & Co.
|$18.50
|4
|5
|Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End
|Atul Gawande
|Anchor Canada
|$22
|-
|6
|Born To Run
|Bruce Springsteen
|Simon & Schuster
|$26.99
|6
|7
|Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22
|10
|8
|The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo
|Amy Schumer
|Gallery
|$22
|5
|9
|Stronger (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeff Bauman with Bret Witter
|Grand Central
|$11.99
|-
|10
|First They Killed My Father: A Daughter Of Cambodia Remembers (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Loung Ung
|Harper Perennial
|$19.99
|-
