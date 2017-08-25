Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

books

Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, Aug 26, 2017

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The AwardDanielle SteelDell$11.99
2The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21
3The Secret WifeGill PaulAvon$22.99
4Seven Stones To Stand Or FallDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$36.95
5The Last TudorPhilippa GregoryTouchstone$34.99
6The Witches Of New YorkAmi McKayVintage Canada$22
7The DuchessDanielle SteelDelacorte$38.99
8Voyager (TV Tie-In)Diana GabaldonAnchor Canada$22.95
9The Cottingley SecretHazel GaynorWilliam Morrow & Co.$19.99
10OutlanderDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99

