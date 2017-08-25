The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Award
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|2
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21
|3
|The Secret Wife
|Gill Paul
|Avon
|$22.99
|4
|Seven Stones To Stand Or Fall
|Diana Gabaldon
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|5
|The Last Tudor
|Philippa Gregory
|Touchstone
|$34.99
|6
|The Witches Of New York
|Ami McKay
|Vintage Canada
|$22
|7
|The Duchess
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|8
|Voyager (TV Tie-In)
|Diana Gabaldon
|Anchor Canada
|$22.95
|9
|The Cottingley Secret
|Hazel Gaynor
|William Morrow & Co.
|$19.99
|10
|Outlander
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
