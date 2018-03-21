 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Romance/Erotica, March 24, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1RuthlessLisa JacksonZebra$8.99
2Once AgainNora RobertsSilhouette$9.99
3As You WishJude DeverauxMira$22.99
4GetawayNora RobertsSilhouette$9.99
5Hello StrangerLisa KleypasAvon$9.99
6The WeddingNicholas SparksGrand Central$11.99
7The Woman Left BehindLinda HowardWilliam Morrow & Sons$21.99
8Sisters Like UsSusan MalleryMira$19.99
9Collision PointLora LeighSaint Martin$10.50
10The First Kiss of SpringEmily MarchSaint Martin$10.50

