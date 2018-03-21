Bestsellers: Romance/Erotica, March 24, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Ruthless
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra
|$8.99
|2
|Once Again
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$9.99
|3
|As You Wish
|Jude Deveraux
|Mira
|$22.99
|4
|Getaway
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$9.99
|5
|Hello Stranger
|Lisa Kleypas
|Avon
|$9.99
|6
|The Wedding
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central
|$11.99
|7
|The Woman Left Behind
|Linda Howard
|William Morrow & Sons
|$21.99
|8
|Sisters Like Us
|Susan Mallery
|Mira
|$19.99
|9
|Collision Point
|Lora Leigh
|Saint Martin
|$10.50
|10
|The First Kiss of Spring
|Emily March
|Saint Martin
|$10.50
