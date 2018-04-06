Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, April 7, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|1
|2
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|2
|3
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|$22.00
|3
|4
|Mind Over Mood
|Dennis Greenberger and Christine A. Padesky
|Guilford Press
|$34.68
|-
|5
|The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Bleep
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|4
|6
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|5
|7
|The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People
|Stephen R. Covey
|Free Press
|$22.00
|6
|8
|Why Fit In When You're Meant To Stand Out
|Chrissy Metz
|Dey Street Books
|$33.50
|-
|9
|Start With Why
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio Trade
|$22.00
|-
|10
|Unlearn
|Humble the Poet
|IndigoPress
|$23.99
|7
