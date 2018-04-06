Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, April 7, 2018

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 2

3 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22.00 3

4 Mind Over Mood Dennis Greenberger and Christine A. Padesky Guilford Press $34.68 -

5 The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Bleep Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 4

6 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 5

7 The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey Free Press $22.00 6

8 Why Fit In When You're Meant To Stand Out Chrissy Metz Dey Street Books $33.50 -

9 Start With Why Simon Sinek Portfolio Trade $22.00 -