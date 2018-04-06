 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, April 7, 2018

books

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, April 7, 2018

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 1
2You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning$18.50 2
3How To Win Friends And Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.00 3
4Mind Over MoodDennis Greenberger and Christine A. PadeskyGuilford Press$34.68 -
5The Subtle Art of Not Giving a BleepMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 4
6Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne$24.99 5
7The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective PeopleStephen R. CoveyFree Press$22.00 6
8Why Fit In When You're Meant To Stand OutChrissy MetzDey Street Books$33.50 -
9Start With WhySimon SinekPortfolio Trade$22.00 -
10UnlearnHumble the PoetIndigoPress$23.99 7

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.