Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Dec. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|1
|2
|Chicken Soup For The Soul: A Book Of Christmas Miracles: 101 Stories Of Holiday Hope And Happiness
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup For The Soul
|$17.95
|2
|3
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|3
|4
|The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations
|Oprah Winfrey
|Flatiron
|$38.99
|4
|5
|Principles: Life And Work
|Ray Dalio
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|6
|6
|The Little Book Of Lykke: The Danish Search For The World's Happiest People
|Meik Wiking
|Penguin Canada
|$21.95
|8
|7
|Unlearn: 101 Simple Truths for a Better Life
|Humble the Poet
|Indigo
|$23.99
|5
|8
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|7
|9
|You Do You
|Sarah Knight
|Little Brown
|$25.99
|10
|Wreck this Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16
|10
