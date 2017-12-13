Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Dec. 16, 2017

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 Chicken Soup For The Soul: A Book Of Christmas Miracles: 101 Stories Of Holiday Hope And Happiness Amy Newmark Chicken Soup For The Soul $17.95 2

3 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 3

4 The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations Oprah Winfrey Flatiron $38.99 4

5 Principles: Life And Work Ray Dalio Simon & Schuster $39.99 6

6 The Little Book Of Lykke: The Danish Search For The World's Happiest People Meik Wiking Penguin Canada $21.95 8

7 Unlearn: 101 Simple Truths for a Better Life Humble the Poet Indigo $23.99 5

8 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 7

9 You Do You Sarah Knight Little Brown $25.99