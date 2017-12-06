 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Dec. 9, 2017

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Dec. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 1
2Chicken Soup For The Soul: A Book Of Christmas Miracles: 101 Stories Of Holiday Hope And HappinessAmy NewmarkChicken Soup For The Soul$17.95 3
3You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning$18.50 4
4The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul ConversationsOprah WinfreyFlatiron$38.99 2
5Unlearn: 101 Simple Truths for a Better LifeHumble the PoetIndigo $23.99 5
6Principles: Life And WorkRay DalioSimon & Schuster$39.99 6
7Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne$24.99 8
8The Little Book Of Lykke: The Danish Search For The World's Happiest PeopleMeik WikingPenguin Canada$21.95 9
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.00
10Wreck this JournalKeri SmithPenguin $16

