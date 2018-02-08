Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Feb. 10, 2018

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 2

3 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22.00 3

4 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 6

5 The Power Of Now Eckhart Tolle New World Library $22.95 5

6 Judgment Detox Gabrielle Bernstein Simon & Schuster $34.99 7

7 Principles Ray Dalio Simon & Schuster $39.99 -

8 The Little Book of Hygge Meik Wiking Penguin UK $21.99 8

9 The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations Oprah Winfrey Flatiron $38.99 9