Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Jan. 27, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|1
|2
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|2
|3
|Principles
|Ray Dalio
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|4
|Judgment Detox
|Gabrielle Bernstein
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|3
|5
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|4
|6
|You Do You
|Sarah Knight
|Little Brown
|$25.99
|8
|7
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|$22.00
|-
|8
|The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations
|Oprah Winfrey
|Flatiron
|$38.99
|5
|9
|The Miracle Ball Method
|Elaine Petrone
|Workman
|$32.95
|6
|10
|The Power Of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$22.95
|10
