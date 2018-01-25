Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Jan. 27, 2018

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 2

3 Principles Ray Dalio Simon & Schuster $39.99 -

4 Judgment Detox Gabrielle Bernstein Simon & Schuster $34.99 3

5 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 4

6 You Do You Sarah Knight Little Brown $25.99 8

7 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22.00 -

8 The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations Oprah Winfrey Flatiron $38.99 5

9 The Miracle Ball Method Elaine Petrone Workman $32.95 6