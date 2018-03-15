Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, March 17, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|1
|2
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|2
|3
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|$22.00
|4
|4
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|5
|5
|The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People
|Stephen R. Covey
|Free Press
|$22.00
|10
|6
|Mind Over Mood
|Dennis Greenberger and Christine A. Padesky
|Guildford Press
|$34.72
|-
|7
|Unlearn
|Humble the Poet
|IndigoPress
|$23.99
|-
|8
|Chicken Soup For The Soul: Miracles And More
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup For The Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|7
|9
|Principles
|Ray Dalio
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|8
|10
|Food
|Mark Hyman
|Little Brown
|$36.50
|3
