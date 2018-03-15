Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, March 17, 2018

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 2

3 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22.00 4

4 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 5

5 The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey Free Press $22.00 10

6 Mind Over Mood Dennis Greenberger and Christine A. Padesky Guildford Press $34.72 -

7 Unlearn Humble the Poet IndigoPress $23.99 -

8 Chicken Soup For The Soul: Miracles And More Amy Newmark Chicken Soup For The Soul Publishing $17.95 7

9 Principles Ray Dalio Simon & Schuster $39.99 8