Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, March 31, 2018

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 2

3 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22.00 3

4 The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Bleep Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 4

5 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 6

6 The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey Free Press $22.00 5

7 Unlearn Humble the Poet IndigoPress $23.99 7

8 The Gifts of Imperfection Brené Brown Hazelden $19.95 -

9 The Anxious Thoughts Workbook David A. Clark New Harbinger $27.95 -