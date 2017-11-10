The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|2
|2
|The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations
|Oprah Winfrey
|Flatiron
|$38.99
|1
|3
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|3
|4
|The Little Book Of Lykke: The Danish Search For The World's Happiest People
|Meik Wiking
|Penguin Canada
|$21.95
|-
|5
|The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal Change
|Stephen R. Covey
|Free Press
|$22.00
|-
|6
|Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way Healthy
|Mehmet Oz
|Scribner
|$39.99
|4
|7
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|6
|8
|Principles: Life And Work
|Ray Dalio
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|5
|9
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|$22.00
|7
|10
|The Little Book Of Hygge: The Danish Way To Live Well
|Meik Wiking
|Penguin
|$21.99
|-
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBooks