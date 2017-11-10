Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 2
2The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul ConversationsOprah WinfreyFlatiron$38.99 1
3You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning$18.50 3
4The Little Book Of Lykke: The Danish Search For The World's Happiest PeopleMeik WikingPenguin Canada$21.95 -
5The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons In Personal ChangeStephen R. CoveyFree Press$22.00 -
6Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch To Fight Fat, Defy Aging, And Eat Your Way HealthyMehmet OzScribner$39.99 4
7Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne$24.99 6
8Principles: Life And WorkRay DalioSimon & Schuster$39.99 5
9How To Win Friends And Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.00 7
10The Little Book Of Hygge: The Danish Way To Live WellMeik WikingPenguin$21.99 -

