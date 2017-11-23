Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Nov. 25, 2017

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne 21.99 1

2 The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations Oprah Winfrey Flatiron 38.99 2

3 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running 18.5 4

4 Chicken Soup For The Soul: A Book Of Christmas Miracles: 101 Stories Of Holiday Hope And Happiness Amy Newmark Chicken Soup For The Soul 17.95 7

5 Medical Medium Thyroid Healing: The Truth Behind Hashimoto's, Graves', Insomnia, Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodules & Epstein-Barr Anthony William Hay House 35.99 5

6 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne 24.99 8

7 The Little Book Of Lykke: The Danish Search For The World's Happiest People Meik Wiking Penguin Canada 21.95 -

8 The Little Book Of Hygge: The Danish Way To Live Well Meik Wiking Penguin 21.99 9

9 Principles: Life And Work Ray Dalio Simon & Schuster 39.99 10