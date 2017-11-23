 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne21.991
2The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul ConversationsOprah WinfreyFlatiron38.992
3You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning18.54
4Chicken Soup For The Soul: A Book Of Christmas Miracles: 101 Stories Of Holiday Hope And HappinessAmy NewmarkChicken Soup For The Soul17.957
5Medical Medium Thyroid Healing: The Truth Behind Hashimoto's, Graves', Insomnia, Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodules & Epstein-BarrAnthony WilliamHay House35.995
6Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne24.998
7The Little Book Of Lykke: The Danish Search For The World's Happiest PeopleMeik WikingPenguin Canada21.95-
8The Little Book Of Hygge: The Danish Way To Live WellMeik WikingPenguin21.999
9Principles: Life And WorkRay DalioSimon & Schuster39.9910
10How To Win Friends And Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket22-

