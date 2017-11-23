Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|21.99
|1
|2
|The Wisdom Of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations
|Oprah Winfrey
|Flatiron
|38.99
|2
|3
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|18.5
|4
|4
|Chicken Soup For The Soul: A Book Of Christmas Miracles: 101 Stories Of Holiday Hope And Happiness
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup For The Soul
|17.95
|7
|5
|Medical Medium Thyroid Healing: The Truth Behind Hashimoto's, Graves', Insomnia, Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodules & Epstein-Barr
|Anthony William
|Hay House
|35.99
|5
|6
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|24.99
|8
|7
|The Little Book Of Lykke: The Danish Search For The World's Happiest People
|Meik Wiking
|Penguin Canada
|21.95
|-
|8
|The Little Book Of Hygge: The Danish Way To Live Well
|Meik Wiking
|Penguin
|21.99
|9
|9
|Principles: Life And Work
|Ray Dalio
|Simon & Schuster
|39.99
|10
|10
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|22
|-
