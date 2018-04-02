 Skip to main content

Review: Hadley Dyer’s Here So Far Away is poetic realism at its finest

Book Review

Shannon Ozirny
Special to The Globe and Mail
Title
Here So Far Away
Author
Hadley Dyer
Genre
Youngadult
Publisher
HarperCollins
Pages
368
Price
$21.99

Toronto author Hadley Dyer's writing is like the conversations I would have with my older cousins when I was a teenager – empathetic, comforting and wise. While Dyer has been active in Canadian children's publishing in many capacities, most notably as an editor, it's been more than a decade since her last work of fiction. Here So Far Away is a story about forbidden love between a high school senior and a new older man in town, but there is nothing salacious or unbelievable here.

It's poetic realism at its finest, with the romance folded into a bigger, subtler theme of putting up blinders to future pain for the sake of enjoying something oh-so-tremendous in the present (which also happens to be the definition of adolescence). There's heartbreak and loss, including a much-needed acknowledgment of the real struggles of acid reflux, but you'll feel pleasantly wrung out and better off for experiencing it.

