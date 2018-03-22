Review: Eighteen Below continues Stefan Ahnhem’s Fabian risk series in style

Title Eighteen Below Author Stefan Ahnhem, translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles Genre Fiction Publisher House of Anansi Pages 544 Price $19.95 (PAPERBACK)

I loved Victim Without a Face, the second book in Ahnhem's Fabian Risk series and I snapped up this new novel, which takes place two years later, and read it through in a weekend. If you're not already a fan of this terrific series, start with Book 1, The Ninth Grave, and read all three in a row. With its chilly atmosphere and great plots, you won't be able to rest until you do.

We know the bodies are going to fall and the first is a car crash in Sweden's Helsingborg Harbour. The dead man in the seat is one of Sweden's richest and most famous tech entrepreneurs. At first, it's treated as an accident but then it turns out the dead man has been dead a lot longer than from a dip in the harbour. He's dead and frozen. Fabian Risk is called in.

Meanwhile, over in Denmark, Dunja Hougaard is back as the cop who won't quit, with a corpse on her hands. The dead man was homeless, harmless and has been savagely beaten to death. Dunja follows the trail and ends up in Helsingborg and on Fabian Risk's case. As always, Ahnhem stretches the action and plot as far as it will go and there are the (now essential) personal bits with Risk working out his family issues and his boss's alcoholism. The story has some cliffhangers that we know will lead to more Risk novels to come.