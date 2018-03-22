 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Eighteen Below continues Stefan Ahnhem’s Fabian risk series in style

Book Review

Review: Eighteen Below continues Stefan Ahnhem’s Fabian risk series in style

Stefan Ahnhem.

Thron Ullberg

MARGARET CANNON
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Title
Eighteen Below
Author
Stefan Ahnhem, translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles
Genre
Fiction
Publisher
House of Anansi
Pages
544
Price
$19.95 (PAPERBACK)

I loved Victim Without a Face, the second book in Ahnhem's Fabian Risk series and I snapped up this new novel, which takes place two years later, and read it through in a weekend. If you're not already a fan of this terrific series, start with Book 1, The Ninth Grave, and read all three in a row. With its chilly atmosphere and great plots, you won't be able to rest until you do.

We know the bodies are going to fall and the first is a car crash in Sweden's Helsingborg Harbour. The dead man in the seat is one of Sweden's richest and most famous tech entrepreneurs. At first, it's treated as an accident but then it turns out the dead man has been dead a lot longer than from a dip in the harbour. He's dead and frozen. Fabian Risk is called in.

Meanwhile, over in Denmark, Dunja Hougaard is back as the cop who won't quit, with a corpse on her hands. The dead man was homeless, harmless and has been savagely beaten to death. Dunja follows the trail and ends up in Helsingborg and on Fabian Risk's case. As always, Ahnhem stretches the action and plot as far as it will go and there are the (now essential) personal bits with Risk working out his family issues and his boss's alcoholism. The story has some cliffhangers that we know will lead to more Risk novels to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.