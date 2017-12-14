Review: Francesca Hornak’s Seven Days of Us, Alice Hoffman’s The Rules of Magic and Cherise Wolas’s The Resurrection of Joan Ashby

Seven Days of Us

By Francesca Hornak

Berkley, 368 pages, $26

The premise of this debut novel by British journalist Francesca Hornak is delightfully madcap: a dysfunctional family is forced to quarantine themselves for seven days over Christmas at their drafty and crumbling rural ancestral estate. Olivia Birch, the eldest sister, is a doctor and do-gooder who has managed to avoid Christmas for years with the family she feels increasingly distant from as she wraps herself up in her work. This year, she has dedicated herself to treating victims of a disease called Haag (the disease is fictional; it resembles Ebola) in Liberia. Coming home is more of a culture shock than usual, and the enforced seven-day quarantine doesn't help. Her younger sister – and polar opposite – Phoebe couldn't care less about Haag victims and is instead embroiled in extravagant wedding plans with a man it becomes increasingly clear is Mr. Wrong. Her materialist obsessions bring childhood resentments bubbling to the surface. Meanwhile, family secrets are also beginning to simmer: Mother Emma has just been diagnosed with cancer and is trying keep this under wraps during the holiday quarantine and father Andrew – a journalist known for his curmudgeonly restaurant reviews – has just been contacted by a young man who says he's his long-lost son, conceived during Andrew's lost years as a war correspondent in Beirut, when it sounds like he was a much more interesting person. With its blend of humour and social conscience, this novel reminded me of another favourite debut: Helen Fielding's Cause Celeb. The one weak link is dull, grouchy Andrew. He is revealed to be more than the sum of his parts, sure, but it wasn't quite enough for me to forgive him for being such an insensitive prat. The other characters are charming, though, and Hornak's gift for storytelling is a true pleasure.

The Rules of Magic

By Alice Hoffman

Simon & Schuster, 366 pages, $22

As its title suggest, this is a novel full of magical happenings. Butter melts in dishes when someone is falling in love, bees swarm houses and dead beetles are found on doorsteps when death is on the way, elaborate potions are made from secret family recipes, and a dark book of magic changes hands. This is the prequel to Hoffman's novel-turned-movie Practical Magic and tells the story of sisters Franny and Jet Owens, aunts of Sally and Gillian from the original novel, and of their brother Vincent Owens, whose connection to the girls is more complex. Ultimately, this is the story of how these young woman came to be, but you won't think of Sally and Gillian as you read it because this coming-of-age tale can stand alone just fine. When the three siblings spend a summer with their mysterious aunt Isabelle in the small Massachusetts town in which the Owens family are notorious figures, the truth about their heritage can no longer be buried. But as they embrace the magic that makes up who they are, they must also accept that a curse is upon them and it may prevent them from ever knowing love. Prequels are challenging – they can feel pasted together and forced, or they can feel perfect, as this novel does, as if this was the story Hoffman had in her mind as she wrote Practical Magic. Or, as if it came to her fully formed once she had birthed its predecessor, which is magic in itself. This is a novel that truly offers fantastical escape, as well as breathtaking meditation on real life family and love. The last lines are enchanting. I wanted to write them down and carry them with me in my pocket. Maybe I will.

The Resurrection of Joan Ashby

By Cherise Wolas

Flatiron, 544 pages, $38.99

Joan Ashby is a literary wunderkind who captivates the world with her brilliant debut short-story collection and its dazzling follow-up, but has yet to deliver a full-length novel when an unexpected pregnancy derails her career. She had planned to avoid love, marriage and children altogether, but reveals during her final public interview – transcribed in tantalizing detail in the novel's clever opening – that she has fallen in love with an irresistible man who appeared to be a hippie at first but is really a brilliant eye surgeon. I can see how this bohemian/gainfully employed combo would be alluring to an author but getting to know Martin as a character proved a huge disappointment – which was likely Wolas's point. His joyful reaction to the unintended pregnancy is a betrayal of his ardent promise to forever respect Joan's desire to remain childless. She gains much, emotionally, by having first one child and then another, but it's what she could have had professionally and spiritually that haunts her daily and stills her fingers on her typewriter's keys. The hotly anticipated novel doesn't get written. Joan gives herself to motherhood instead. The three decades during which Joan isn't publishing drag, as they would, but it should go without saying that novels need to make even the most painfully mundane entertaining. There's a drawn-out section of the novel during which Joan is at an ashram in India that I wanted to end as badly as I wanted Donna Tartt's The Goldfinch's pages and pages of adolescent drinking and drug-doing in a Vegas desert mansion to end (I know, I know; not everyone agrees with me on that) – but at no point did I want to put the novel down. The resentment of motherhood is a topic that puts many off but I was happy to see it through Wolas's clinical eye. She shines a light on many uncomfortable, fascinating truths. I just wish she'd done it with more attention to pace and tension.