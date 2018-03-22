 Skip to main content

Review: Gregg Hurwitz continues his excellent Orphan X series with Hell Bent

MARGARET CANNON
Special to The Globe and Mail
Hell Bent
Gregg Hurwitz
Fiction
Minotaur
416
$34.99

The Orphan X series is shaping up to be one of the best action thrillers around, so it's no surprise that it's about to become a film. This is the third novel in the strange saga of Evan Smoak, the Nowhere Man who solves problems for people who deserve his help. There is no charge, no follow-up. Just the reminder to pass his name and number to another deserving soul in need. But this time he's on a different mission. The missing man is his surrogate father, the man who saved him, taught him everything and who died protecting him. He leaves Evan with one message and mission: to find and protect a package.

That mission turns out to be very different from what Evan expects, and it will take him on a cross-country odyssey beset by agents he knows and fears. Just what it all means is the mystery, but the drama here is in the action, as Evan swoops from one trap to another. On the way, he picks up another case, that of a young man who joined a criminal gang. The Nowhere Man doesn't usually help those who make a wrong choice but this case intrigues and perplexes him and so, as he moves to save his own life and to protect the package, he's also confronting some of the most evil gangsters in California. You won't put this one down.

