 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Ian Hamilton’s The Imam of Tawi-Tawi is the best of the Ava Lee series

Book Review

Review: Ian Hamilton’s The Imam of Tawi-Tawi is the best of the Ava Lee series

IDEN FORD PHOTOGRAPHY

MARGARET CANNON
Special to The Globe and Mail
Title
The Imam of Tawi-Tawi
Author
Ian Hamilton
Genre
Thriller
Publisher
House of Anansi
Pages
400
Price
$19.95

The 10th Ava Lee novel is a real treat. At a time when many series are sagging, Ian Hamilton has sent his peripatetic heroine into the heart of the Philippines with a storyline as sharp as the latest Far Eastern headlines.

The story opens with Ava enjoying a happy weekend with her new girlfriend, the actor Pang Fai. Then, a phone call comes from one of Uncle's oldest friends, Tommy Ordonez. Tommy is a billionaire and he wants a favour from Ava: fly to Manila and meet with his pal Senator Miguel Ramirez. When Ava gets there, Ramirez wants her to investigate a college on the island of Tawi-Tawi, which may or may not be a training ground for terrorists. Ava, whose action-gal qualities are well-known, may require some help for this task, so Hamilton introduces a CIA agent as a partner – which incidentally opens the plot line further – and the two investigate the school's imam and discover an international chain of events that is far greater in scope than either one imagined. This one takes all of Ava's skills, both mental and physical, as well as taxing the morals and judgment that Uncle has drilled into her. This is the best of the series so far.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.