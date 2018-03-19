 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Terry Watada’s The Three Pleasures shines a light on Japanese-Canadian internment

Book Review

Review: Terry Watada’s The Three Pleasures shines a light on Japanese-Canadian internment

JADE COLBERT
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

The Three Pleasures

By Terry Watada

Anvil Press, 326 pages, $24

Story continues below advertisement

Many Canadians first learned of the country's internment of 22,000 Japanese-Canadians during the Second World War through Joy Kogawa's 1981 novel Obasan. As evocative as that novel may be, Obasan's exploration of childhood memory does not allow a reader the most immediate access to this history, which is why Terry Watada's new novel, narrated by a reporter at The New Canadian, is a welcome addition. The New Canadian (1938-2001), which billed itself as the "voice of the Nisei" (first Canadian-born generation), is a significant primary document of Japanese-Canadian life, as it was the only Japanese-Canadian newspaper allowed to publish during the war, albeit heavily censored. Though fiction, The Three Pleasures sticks close to this historical record, giving a strong sense especially of community life and divisions within Vancouver's Japantown in the early 1940s. As a novel, the pace is slow (there are also a few narrative inconsistencies), but many will want to read it for its strengths in relating this shameful chapter of Canadian history.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.