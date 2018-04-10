Review: Maureen Jennings’s Let Darkness Bury the Dead is one of the best Murdoch mysteries yet

Let Darkness Bury the Dead

By Maureen Jennings

McClelland & Stewart, 384 pages, $24.95

The good news for Detective Murdoch fans is that he's back after a years long absence. But he returns changed, aged and in a whole new world. It's 1917 and the Great War is in its fourth year. Thousands of young men have gone to Flanders for King and Country. One, young Jack Murdoch, is coming home, gassed and shot. He is not the boy who went to war. Jack's transformation is part of the overall plot, which includes dramatic changes in Toronto itself. The novel begins at the under-construction Union Station, soon to be one of the largest of its kind in Canada. It is a statement about Toronto's rising importance and, as a senior detective with the Toronto constabulary, William Murdoch's importance. When a young veteran is found dead, he's on the case. Then another young veteran dies by suicide. Murdoch is forced to face the possibility that his son, Jack, and his friends may have had a role in the deaths. Just what did happen over there in France? This is one of the best in this series.