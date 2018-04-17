 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Review: Mel McGrath’s Give Me The Child considers a pint-sized psychopath

Book Review

Review: Mel McGrath’s Give Me The Child considers a pint-sized psychopath

MARGARET CANNON
Special to The Globe and Mail

Give Me The Child

By Mel McGrath

HarperCollins, 326 pages, $21.99

Story continues below advertisement

Is there such a thing as a child psychopath? If so, can that child be "cured" or rehabilitated, or at least tamed to be safe? Those are just two of the vexing questions posed in this terrific psychological suspense novel. Dr. Cat Lupo is a psychiatrist specializing in the treatment of very disturbed, possibly dangerous children. She has a rather tired marriage to a games designer, a bright young daughter and a stressful role at her clinic. Then a child is dropped off at her house by the police. It seems that, years earlier, when Cat was pregnant with their daughter and suffering from a severe prepartum psychosis, her husband had a brief fling. Ruby, the child, is the result. Her mother is dead, a victim of carbon monoxide poisoning from a leaky heater. And Tom, who has never heard of her, is the next of kin. Ruby is so very different from Cat's own daughter, who welcomes her new half-sister. But events make Cat suspicious of Ruby. Is it just jealousy stemming from the affair? Or something more sinister …

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.