Review: Naivo’s Beyond the Rice Fields captures the personal amid profound social change

Title Beyond the Rice Fields Author Naivo, translated by Allison M. Charette Genre Fiction Publisher Restless Books Pages 368 Price $23.99

Beyond the Rice Fields, the first novel from Madagascar translated into English, has a Canadian connection. Originally from Madagascar, Naivoharisoa Patrick Ramamonjisoa (writing under the pen name Naivo) today works as a journalist in Ottawa.

The title of his novel, translated from the French by Allison M. Charette, takes its cue from the Merina king Andrianampoinimerina's vision of a unified Madagascar: "The seas are the limits of my rice fields."

Set in the first half of the 19th century, Beyond the Rice Fields is about the rise of foreign influence on the island – the cost of the king's vision. Following Tsito, who as a young boy is captured into slavery, and Fara, his master's daughter, it is a novel of great ambitions: For both Tsito and Fara, the local missionary school opens previously unimagined possibilities. At the same time, the missionaries will put the whole of Madagascar society on a new course. This lyrical novel capturing the personal amid profound social change will hopefully signal more works from Madagascar finding their way into English.