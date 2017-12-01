Globe and Mail’s Doug Saunders among national non-fiction award finalists

Three journalists, including Globe and Mail columnist Doug Saunders, have been shortlisted for the BC National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction. The fourth finalist is former cabinet minister and hockey star Ken Dryden.

Saunders is shortlisted for his book Maximum Canada: Why 35 Million Canadians Are Not Enough. The jury calls the book "an homage to our country" and "thoroughly researched and compelling to read" in its citation. "In a year when debates about the movement of peoples remain contentious throughout the world, Doug Saunders makes objective and powerful arguments for the need to increase Canada's population. Saunders recognizes the challenges associated with a massive push to triple our population, but his optimism never strays to the quixotic."

Carol Off, host of the national CBC Radio program As It Happens, is shortlisted for her book All We Leave Behind: A Reporter's Journey into the Lives of Others. The memoir recounts her relationship with Asad Aryubwal, first as journalist-source and later as much more. Aryubwal speaks to Off on-camera about life in Afghanistan under warlords – and there are dire consequences for him and his family. When Off later learns of this, she works to help them come to Canada as refugees. "With bracing insight and a skillfully crafted narrative, this work forces a rethinking of our attitudes to those who ask us for sanctuary," reads the jury citation, in part. The book was also shortlisted for the Governor-General's Literary Award for Non-fiction and the Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction.

Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death and Hard Truths in a Northern City by Toronto Star journalist Tanya Talaga examines the lives – and deaths – of seven Indigenous high-school students who died while attending school in Thunder Bay, Ont., away from their parents. "The book puts a human face to the headline statistics, reveals the continuing harm of unequal educational opportunity, and delivers the evidence of systemic racism in Canada with an insistent voice," according to the jury citation. Seven Fallen Feathers was also shortlisted for the Hilary Weston Prize.

Ken Dryden's Game Change: The Life and Death of Steve Montador and the Future of Hockey rounds out the list. The book, a bestseller, examines the 2015 death of NHL defenceman Steve Montador at the age of 35, but is also a call to action. "Dryden eloquently challenges the thinking that has so far tolerated brain injury in professional hockey; his well-argued solutions underpin a critically important message for the future of our national game," the jury citation concludes.

The jury is made up of Jan Walter, former chair of the Kingston WritersFest board; author, publisher and former Tourism Vancouver CEO Rick Antonson; and Eliza Reid, writer, editor and co-founder of Iceland Writers' Retreat.

The four finalists were chosen from among 156 books. The winner of the $40,000 prize will be announced on Feb. 1. The other finalists will each receive $5,000.

Long-time Globe writer Sandra Martin won the 2017 award for A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices.