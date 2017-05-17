Globe Books top picks for summer reads

Out Standing in the Field, by Sandra Perron Canada’s first female infantry officers shares her harrowing and inspiring story in this revealing memoir
The Weekend Effect, by Katrina Onstad
The Beauty of Discomfort, by Amanda Lang
Solitude, by Michael Harris This trio of recent non-fiction titles will help you reconnect with yourself and embrace adversity
Little Sister, by Barbara Gowdy One of Canada’s most skilled writers delivers her first novel in a decade, about a woman who can inexplicably enter the mind of another person
So Much Love, by Rebecca Rosenblum This debut novel, about the disappearance of a young woman, is a meditation on life and love that also thrills
When You Find Out the World is Against You, by Kelly Oxford The Canadian humorist and social-media superstar delivers a collection of essays that is both laugh-out-loud and surprisingly touching
American War, by Omar El Akkad A former Globe and Mail reporter envisions a near-future America divided along geographical lines in this gripping and thought-provoking novel
Fail Better, by Mark Kingwell
Baseball Life Advice, by Stacey May Fowles Why does baseball matter? Two new books explore the spell the sport casts on its fans
Gutenberg’s Fingerprint, by Merilyn Simonds People have written countless obituaries, but books are still here. What makes us love them so? How did books first become distillations of brain and heart? This is a love letter to the printed page.
Exit West, by Mohsin Hamid A timely novel about a young couple fleeing a war-torn country.
Stranger in the Woods, by Michael Finkel A masterful account of a man who lived alone, and off the grid, in Maine’s wilderness for decades. Perfect for your next camping trip.
