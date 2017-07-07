Is there a book you return to again and again, a work that would make life on a desert island bearable? Each weekend, until Labour Day, Globe writers will share their go-to tomes – be it novel, poetry collection, cookbook – and why the world is just a little better for them.

One morning in 1937, a tall, gaunt Englishman hurried across the platform of the Barcelona railway station and climbed aboard a train bound for the French border. George Orwell, an admired but still obscure left-wing writer, was running for his life.

Orwell’s foray into the Spanish Civil War had been a fiasco. Like many intellectuals who joined the struggle to turn back General Francisco Franco’s rebellion against the Spanish government, he had come to fight fascism. He ended up being sent to a quiet stretch of the front where the main enemies were lice, rats, cold, hunger and boredom. Returning to Barcelona for a bit of rest, he was caught up in vicious street fighting between feuding factions of the Spanish Left, a maddening distraction from the task of beating Franco. Back at the front again, he was shot and almost killed.

Finally, while still convalescing, he was labelled a dangerous subversive. The authorities had banned the Marxist organization that he fought under. Many of its leaders were already in prison, facing torture or worse. He was a hunted man. There was nothing to do except to flee. As Orwell later put it, “We started off being heroic defenders of democracy and ended slipping over the border with the police panting on our heels.”

But out of this ghastly experience came a brilliant book. Written in the white heat of anger just half a year after Orwell’s escape from Spain, Homage to Catalonia is classic Orwell – first-hand observation and sharp opinion framed in clear, window-pane prose.

I first discovered it in university days. I was writing for the student newspaper, where a contrary, questioning streak that has stayed with me till the present often put me at odds with my fellow hacks (as we liked to called ourselves). Orwell, a thorn in the side of the British Left, seemed a kindred spirit. I raced through the Orwell canon, from his uneven early novels to the life-on-the-streets journalism of Down and Out in Paris and London and The Road to Wigan Pier to the famous essays such as Why I Write, A Hanging and Shooting an Elephant. I read Homage in a Penguin paperback edition that had an illustration on the front cover of a rifle, a red scarf and a front page from a Spanish newspaper. It has followed me from place to place through the decades and still holds its marquee spot on my living-room bookshelf, yellowed pages, disintegrating spine and all.

Although it is only one man’s account of a small chapter in a long-ago war, it is still a treat to read, for, I think, two reasons. First, it is a superb piece of reporting. Without ever sounding hard done by, Orwell describes the sheer misery of life on the frigid, fetid front lines. His ragtag militia is short of everything: guns, ammunition, sleep, clothing, firewood, food. He shaves with wine – more plentiful than water – and greases his rifle with olive oil. At one point, he is reduced to crawling through a field to dig for potatoes, flattening himself to the ground when enemy machine gunners tried to pick him off. They wanted those potatoes, too!

Silhouetted against the sun one early morning when relieving one of his men on guard, he is struck in the neck by a sniper’s bullet. He feels no pain, only shock. “There seemed to be loud bang and a blinding flash of light all round me.” He assumes he is going to die and feels “violent resentment at having to leave this world which, when all is said and done, suits me so well.”

Just as vivid is his account of the chaotic factional fighting in Barcelona. It pitted Moscow-backed Communists, who wanted to pause the revolution while fighting Franco, against anarchists that said the revolution must go on. Gunfire crackles through the empty streets, abandoned trams stand in the roadway, confused groups of armed men dodge here and there – and, in the midst of it all, an elegant woman leading a white poodle strolls down the Ramblas, the city’s famous promenade.

The second reason for returning to Homage is the insight it gives into the growth of the 20th century’s leading political writer. Spain was the making of Orwell. Although the book was no bestseller, selling just 600 copies in 12 years, it planted the seeds that grew into his most famous works: Animal Farm and 1984.

In Spain, Orwell had been given glimpses of both what a revolution could be – the exhilarating feeling of freedom and change, the marvellous flowering of brotherhood, the crumbling of the class barriers he despised – and what it could become – a dark sink of suspicion and fear in which all that matters is who comes out on top. He had seen his brave comrades chucked in jail on trumped-up charges and his cause – the cause of Spanish freedom – betrayed. He had seen a revolution snuffed out. He had seen the face of totalitarianism so close that he could smell its foul breath.

And yet he does not come away entirely disillusioned. “Curiously enough,” he writes, “the whole experience has left me with not less but more belief in the decency of human beings.” That is yet another reason why Homage to Catalonia is still worth reading. It is a portrait in human complexity. A skeptical idealist, Orwell gives us not just the worst in humanity, but the best; not just what humans can be, but what, together, they can become.

The writer delivered talks on Homage to Catalonia at branches of the Toronto Public Library in 2016. This article draws on those talks.

