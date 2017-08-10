The lineup for this year’s International Festival of Authors, one of the largest events of its kind in Canada, was announced on Thursday.

As always, the 38th edition of the festival features a mix of award-winning and emerging authors from Canada and abroad. Confirmed participants include former Giller Prize winner André Alexis, parliamentary poet laureate George Elliott Clarke, actor-turned-author Mary Walsh and veteran CBC journalist Carol Off, who will be promoting her latest book, All We Leave Behind.

The festival takes place Oct. 19-29 at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre.

Other Canadian authors attending the festival include Emma Donoghue, Dionne Brand, Frances Itani, Claire Cameron, Eden Robinson, Linda Spalding, Kathleen Winter, Barbara Gowdy, Anne Michaels, Heather O’Neill, Helen Humphreys, Seth, Emily Schultz, Bill Gaston, Alison Pick and Roberta Rich, while international participants include Irish writers John Boyne and Colm Toibin, Denmark crime writer Sara Blaedel, and American author (and former Toronto resident) Mary Gaitskill.

The full festival schedule will be announced on Sept. 19.

Report Typo/Error