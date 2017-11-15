What author Michelle Winters is listening to, tuned into and looking forward to

Her debut novel I Am a Truck has been compared to a Coen brothers movie, and she has a taste for true crime, rugged Chevrolets and hops-based beverages. She's Michelle Winters, a contender for this year's Scotiabank Giller Prize. The Toronto-based, New Brunswick-born writer and painter shares her current fixations.

What she's listening to: "I can't get enough of the soundtrack to the Broadway musical Hamilton. As a feat of writing, it's impeccable. Every time I listen to it, I discover some other little feature that makes it even more intricate and inspired. But it also makes you walk faster and stand taller and feel like the world has meaning. God, I'd love to see that show one day."

What she's tuned into: "I've just started listening to the Los Angeles Times' true-crime podcast Dirty John, and it's delightfully sordid. I also check in regularly with my friends at Sword and Scale and Casefile for new serial killers – or any kind of killers. If it's ghoulish, chances are I'll enjoy it. I'm told this is perfectly normal."

What she's looking forward to: "Singer-songwriter Wax Mannequin at Handlebar on Dec. 2. For one thing, Handlebar is an excellent place, with excellent beer – and it's just the right size. But Wax Mannequin, if you've never seen him, is like nothing else in this world. The raging intensity of his performance is going to tear the roof right off that place."

The 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala will be carried live across CBC platforms, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.