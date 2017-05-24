There’s no one quite like Terry Fallis, not even his identical twin brother. Speaking of which, One Brother Shy, the new novel from Fallis, tells the story of identical twins who discover one another a quarter century after they were born. Due out on May 30 (published by McClelland & Stewart), the sixth novel from the two-time winner of the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour is not autobiographical, as Tim and Terry Fallis are long well-acquainted with each other. The latter let The Globe know what’s occupying his time of late.

What he’s watching: “I’ve just finished gorging on the gripping British police drama Line of Duty. My twin brother recommended it. Given the source, I was skeptical, but I gave it a try. I surfaced three days later, exhausted from existing in a state of advanced tension for so many hours.”

What he’s reading: “I’m in the middle of The Ambulance Drivers, James McGrath Morris’s illuminating examination of the relationship between two great American writers, Ernest Hemingway and John Dos Passos. They met in 1918 as ambulance drivers in the First World War and began a tumultuous friendship that was to last until a fatal fracture in 1937 about the Spanish Civil War. As a member of the ‘why use six words when 12 will do’ school of writing, I’m not a big fan of Hemingway’s spare prose. But I’m fascinated by his place in literary history.”

What he’s listening to: “I’m a bit of a podcast junkie and there are several I listen to each week, including the Guardian Books podcast, the BBC’s Books and Authors, and the first in my queue each week, The Book Review from The New York Times. They make folding laundry not just tolerable, but even enjoyable.”

Terry Fallis launches One Brother Shy on May 31, 6 p.m. Free, Dora Keogh Pub, 141 Danforth Ave., 416-778-1804. For full schedule of appearances: terryfallis.com.

